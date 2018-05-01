Want a way to make a statement hoop earring extra-statement-y? Make like Tracee Ellis Ross and go with an oversized white pair. While out and about promoting her hit show Black-ish, the trendsetting star wore an enormous set of white hoops by designer Alison Lou that we have a feeling are going to be *everywhere* this summer.

A fresh take on the door knocker earring trend of the ‘90s, Tracee’s bright white pair was perfect for warmer weather. Styled by Karla Welch, the actress wore a fuchsia fit-and-flare Esteban Cortazar mididress with matching Christian Louboutin pumps. But here’s where you truly get a sense that a professional stylist was involved: Welch expertly picked up on the white hem of the pretty frock with the oversized jelly hoops that took centerstage thanks to Ross’ slicked back ‘do. So chic, so smart.

Whether you regularly channel your inner Jennifer Lopez and rock blinged out ear baubles or usually opt for smaller studs, summer is the perfect time to try a white hoop. And while we love the impact of Tracee’s shoulder-grazing style, we’ve found plenty of medium and smaller-sized options that are just as statement-making. So if you want to dip your toe in the statement earring pond rather than make a full splash, we’ve got you. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!