Celebs were out and about this week, from Gwyneth Paltrow looking chic while hosting a Goop panel in L.A. with Flow Alkaline Spring Water, to Jaden Smith attending an exclusive dinner at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, to Kate Beckinsale and Fergie enjoying a night out while celebrating L.A. Pride.

— Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a Goop panel at the Smog Shoppe in L.A. to celebrate her summer campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water.

— Sebastian Gutierrez mingled with friends at the premiere of the new Cinemax series Jett at Gitano Jungle Terraces where guests enjoyed QUI Tequila cocktails.

— Tyga celebrated the release of his highly anticipated album Legendary by performing for a packed crowd at Up&Down in NYC.

— Founders of Goodlife Clothing Chris Molner and Andrew Codispoti hosted a party with Hamptons Magazine at Star Island Yacht Club in Montauk, NY.

— Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson celebrated the launch of their E! series, Relatively Nat & Liv, in NYC.

— Gigi Paris and other influencers attended an event hosted by Montce Swim to celebrate the pop-up store in West Hollywood.

— Soludos, loved by Isla Fisher, Jasmine Tookes, Jamie Chung and more, hosted an exclusive preview of the brand’s first West Coast Soludos store in Venice, California.

— Jaden Smith attended the 1 Hotel West Hollywood preview dinner hosted by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.

— Julianna Margulies, Connie Britton, Malin Akerman and Carla Gugino posed with the African Children’s Choir at the 10th Anniversary Change Makers gala in NYC.

— Kate Beckinsale and Fergie celebrated Los Angeles Pride at sbe’s Doheny Room for Paul Presents L.A. Pride in West Hollywood.

— Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross joined FabFitFun Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens at the FabFitFun Summer House to celebrate the official launch of its stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna in L.A.

— Bebe Rexha enjoyed dinner at TAO Chicago and munched on spicy tuna on crispy rice, chicken satay, lobster fried rice, Thai sweet and spicy shrimp and cheese-five-spice short ribs.

— Choreographer Mitchell Wayne got the party started at the launch party for the Phluid Project X Champion Pride Collection at The Phluid Project Store in NYC.

