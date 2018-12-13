Collin Gosselin ‘Has the Light Back in His Eyes’ After Custody Case

Better than ever. Collin Gosselin is “doing really well,” after his father, Jon Gosselin, was awarded sole custody of the 14-year-old, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He’s happy and he has the light back in his eyes again. He’s in great health,” the source explains. Us broke the news earlier this month that Jon, 41, won sole physical and sole legal custody of Collin after his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, and her lawyer did not show up in court. “That’s her,” Jon told Us on Tuesday, December 11, about Kate’s decision to skip the hearing. “I would never … I would always go to court, no matter what.”

Jon and Kate, who split in 2009 after a decade of marriage, share 14-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden and 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady. Following their divorce, the 43-year-old was granted full legal custody of their eight kids and both parents were both granted shared physical custody. In 2016, Kate revealed Collin was seeking inpatient treatment for behavioral issues. A source previously told Us that Collin should be home and living with Jon full-time by Christmas.

