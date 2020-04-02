Singing his praises! Jon Gosselin’s 15-year-old son Collin gushed about his dad on his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, April 1.

“Happy Birthday dad!!!!” the teenager captioned his Instagram tribute. “To the coolest most amazing dad, and the one who’s always there for me, the one who’s always had my back, thank you so much and have a great one!!!”

In the social media slideshow, the father-son pair smiled in front of their front door and snapped a selfie.

The Pennsylvania native welcomed Collin in 2004 along with his sextuplet siblings, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Hannah, with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. The little ones joined their now-19-year-old twin sisters, Mady and Cara. Jon currently has custody of Hannah and Collin.

The DJ told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019 that he hasn’t seen all eight of his children together in a year. Their last meeting “was not good,” Jon admitted at the time, explaining, “It was just volatile and a lot going on. It was just not a good time. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff.”

As for the Kate Plus Date star, 45, she is self-quarantining with six of her kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and Mady joked that they’re driving each other crazy.

“When you’re home for 6 months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” the teen captioned a TikTok video with Kate.

She added in a separate TikTok: “If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year.”

When Mady and her sister, Cara, turned 18 in October 2018, Jon wished them a happy birthday on Instagram. “To my twin girls, Mady & Cara!!! Love, Dad,” the former reality star wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

For his sextuplets’ big day in May 2019, Jon wrote, “Wow I can’t believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad.”