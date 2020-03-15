Too much time together? Mady Gosselin is headed home from college amid the widespread coronavirus outbreak — and she’s cracking jokes about how the quarantine will affect her relationship with her mother, Kate Gosselin.

“When you’re home for 6 months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” the former TLC personality captioned a recent TikTok video with the song “Where You Lead I Will Follow,” by Carole King playing in the background.

Mady and Kate, 44, are in the car as they make funny faces into the camera and Mady’s twin sister, Cara, gives a thumbs up from the backseat.

In another TikTok video, Mady announced that her college had shut down because of the coronavirus.

“If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year,” she captioned the second post.

Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, share 19-year-old twins Cara and Mady, and 15-year-old sextuplets, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Joel, Collin and Hannah. The former couple married in 1999 before their split in 2009.

Jon, 42, currently has custody of Hannah and Collin, who he took on a vacation to St. Croix with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, in November 2019.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star told Us Weekly in December 2019 that he hadn’t seen all of his children together in a year and that their last meeting “was not good.”

Jon explained at the time, “It was just volatile and a lot going on. It was just not a good time. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff.”

Later that month, Mady opened up via Instagram about how 2019 was a “challenging” year for the teenager.

“2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year. but you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable & full of achievements I’m so proud of,” she penned. “It’s all about balance, I guess 🙂 Happy new year!! Here’s to 2020 being cooler & crazier.”

Although Mady encountered some ups and downs in 2019, she celebrated a milestone event when she and Cara graduated from high school in May. Kate shared how proud she was of the twins in a sweet Instagram post at the time.

“This post is a little delayed (mostly due to post-graduation exhaustion lol) but I’m still beaming with pride,” the Kate Plus Date star wrote. “It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom.”

Kate shared in February 2019 that she doesn’t feel the need to hover around her “self-driven” twins.

“I don’t have to keep after them. They have goals and dreams, and they’re just good kids. … With them turning 18 and going off to college soon, I don’t have to worry,” Kate explained at the time.