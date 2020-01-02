Looking back! Mady Gosselin opened up about the highs and lows of her last year while ringing in 2020.

“2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year. but you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable & full of achievements I’m so proud of,” Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin’s daughter, 19, captioned a Tuesday, December 31, Instagram post. “It’s all about balance, I guess 🙂 Happy new year!! Here’s to 2020 being cooler & crazier.”

In the social media upload, the teenager smiled while standing in a field of flowers.

Jon, 42, and Kate, 44, welcomed Mady and her twin sister, Cara, in 2000. Four years later, they became big sisters to sextuplets, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Joel, Collin and Hannah.

In May, the twins graduated from high school. “This post is a little delayed (mostly due to post-graduation exhaustion lol) but I’m still beaming with pride,” the Kate Plus Date star captioned an Instagram post at the time. “It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom.”

The ceremony came two months after Kate gushed about her “self-driven” eldest daughters. “I don’t have to keep after them,” the I Just Want You to Know author said in February. “They have goals and dreams, and they’re just good kids. … With them turning 18 and going off to college soon, I don’t have to worry.”

As for Jon, the DJ told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019 that he hadn’t seen all eight of his children together in a year. Their last meeting was “not good,” he said at the time, explaining, “It was just volatile and a lot going on. It was just not a good time. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff.”

Jon currently has custody of Hannah and Collin. They embarked on a St. Croix vacation in November with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.