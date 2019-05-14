After 10 years, Kate Gosselin is ready to find love! 💕 Tune in to the premiere of #KatePlusDate Monday, June 10 at 10/9c. Learn more: https://t.co/y0hmmSYTGF pic.twitter.com/itat5fGlmL — TLC Network (@TLC) May 13, 2019

Kate Plus … 1? TLC released the first trailer for Kate Gosselin‘s new dating series, Kate Plus Date.

“I don’t even know, like, what the rules are,” the TV personality, who has been single for nearly a decade after splitting from ex-husband Jon Gosselin, says in the clip released on Monday, May 13. “Can somebody help me out here?”

Luckily, she’s got plenty of assistance in the form of matchmakers Rachel DeAlto and Adam LoDolce.

Kate’s twin daughters, Madelyn and Cara, 18, also weigh in on her potential suitors. “Do you wear cargo pants?” Madelyn asks one of her mom’s dates. (The former Surviving Sextuplets and Twins star also shares kids Collin, Hannah, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Aaden, all 15, with Jon, 42.)

Together, Kate’s personal love gurus set her up on two outings — one of which will be “fun and interactive” (think archery and batting cages) and a second, more “intimate” meetup — with 10 different men throughout the course of the series.

Not all of them will go as smoothly as Kate might have hoped: The Dancing With the Stars vet even calls some “painful” and it’s no wonder — one bachelor takes her to meet his mother. “Whoa,” she said in the trailer. “We’re meeting Mom already?”

The Eight Little Faces author also isn’t afraid to hide her feelings: “If I’m genuinely interested, you’re gonna know,” she says in the trailer. She added, “If I’m not … ” trailing off as the scene cuts to her saying goodbye to one of her would-be boyfriends. “I just, I don’t know that we have a connection, really.”

Kate opened up about some of her less fabulous dates during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in February. “They were strictly blind dates, but I didn’t even know, really, their names, until minutes before,” she said at the time. “A lot of the awkwardness, uncomfortable terrified reactions came from the fact that they were hit or miss. It’s a very difficult concept, and this is a very real show in that I am really looking for someone.”

Jon, who split from Kate in 2009, weighed in on his ex’s public search for a partner to Us Weekly in December 2018. “I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV],” the DJ told Us. “I think you need to find it [organically].”

Kate Plus Date premieres on TLC on Monday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!