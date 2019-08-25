There was a lot of emotion behind the kiss Kelly Ripa gave her daughter, Lola, as the teen moved out of home and into her college dorm room on Sunday, August 25.

“The nest is getting roomy,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 48, captioned the Instagram photo along with a pink heart emoji.

Her pal Anderson Cooper commented, “i will happily move in.”

Ripa replied, “i insist!! Come home. The nest awaits.”

Her husband, Mark Consuelos, 48, shared the same pic, writing, “2 down… 1 to go…”

The Riverdale star’s eldest son with Ripa, Michael, 22, has already moved out of his parents’ place and is studying at New York University, leaving the couple’s youngest child, Joaquin, 16, the only kid still living at home.

Ripa shared a throwback photo of her 18-year-old daughter on Thursday, August 22, as she got emotional about Lola’s impending departure.

“#tbt 2001 from your christening to college,” she captioned the photo showing her and Consuelos looking down at their baby girl. “In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying. Actually Daddy’s sobbing.”

The former daytime soap star talked to The Cut in January about how her life has changed now that she has older kids and teased a possible return to the small screen now that she’s almost an empty nester.

“I can say, 100 percent, my schedule is easier now,” she said. “There was a 15-year period where I went to work and then I’d head right to my kids’ school or a sporting event or made sure I was at the concert. Now that I’ve got one kid that’s almost done with college, one that’s going into college, and one that is halfway through his sophomore year of high school, I have a lot more time to free me up to do other projects. Maybe start acting again, who knows.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!