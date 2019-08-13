



Turns out, Kelly Ripa is more like a regular mom than a cool mom.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star revealed on the premiere episode of Jerry O’Connell’s show Jerry O that her daughter Lola Consuelos had her prom dress altered without her parent’s permission.

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

While discussing the current high school experience on the episode Monday, August 12, a picture of Ripa and her daughter before senior prom was displayed on the screen behind them. The 48-year-old is shown in a multi-colored print maxi dress and her daughter in a form-fitting emerald green gown.

“That’s the prom dress that we had made and then she had altered behind our back, when we weren’t [looking],” Ripa explained. “So that’s why, you know, the girls are fully on display.”

She continued to joke, “Everybody came down the stairs together, and I just mean Lola.”

Celebrity Parents Send Their Teens Off to Prom 2019: Kelly Ripa, Jerry Seinfeld and More

Ripa also teased how hard it was to get a picture the 18-year-old liked. “It took me 20 hours to get that photo,” Ripa shared on the show. “I was like, ‘Please just give mommy one, one photo. Just one.’”

Even in the caption of the original Instagram post from June 6, Ripa addressed the struggle to get her daughter’s okay on a snap. “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos,” the morning talk show host wrote in the accompanying caption.

With the criticism her mom experiences on the social media platform, it’s no surprise the celeb offspring wanted it to be just perfect.

Last year when the blonde beauty put up a throwback photo of her and her hubby Mark Consuelos from 1995 next to one from 2009, one person implied she had gotten a nose job.

That’s when the Hope & Faith alum replied, “I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers. I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special.”

At the very least she’s teaching her daughter to stand up for herself!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!