



A good first day, indeed! Maddox Jolie-Pitt appeared to enjoy his time with classmates on Monday, August 26, as he started his studies at Yonsei University in South Korea.

The 18-year-old was given a warm welcome as fellow students looked on in awe when the teen — who will be studying biotechnology — arrived for his college orientation. Maddox was all smiles as he chatted with friends ahead of his busy first day.

Attendees of Yonsei University weren’t the only ones who came to greet Maddox. Korea University student Hee Yong traveled two hours to speak with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son.

“I want to hang out with him. I want to be best friends with him. I want to go to Hollywood with him,” the 26-year-old English literature and language student tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I want to be a Hollywood star. It’s my dream, it’s a dream come true.”

Jolie, 44, told a group of students that she tried “not to cry” as she dropped Maddox off at school earlier this month.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress later opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the milestone event — and how she couldn’t contain her emotions.

“Oh, my God, [I did] an ‘embarrass your children ugly cry!’” Jolie said, noting she had a hard time leaving her son. “I also, at some point, [put] big [sun]glasses on and the amount of times I turned and waved … I think I turned around six times … and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”

Jolie added: “It’s nice to know how much he knows he’s loved. But yeah, I miss him, I miss him.”

The California native and Pitt, 55, split in 2016. They are also parents of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor learned about Maddox’s college plans shortly before it became public knowledge.

“Brad hasn’t been spending much time with Maddox lately,” the insider told Us. A second source confirmed that their father-son relationship has been strained since they allegedly got into an altercation on a private plane in 2016, noting, “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.”

