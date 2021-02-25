Cover your eyes, Joaquin! The 18-year-old’s parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, left a NSFW exchange on his Instagram birthday tribute.

“Happy 18th Birthday Quino!” the Riverdale star, 49, captioned a Wednesday, February 24, Instagram sideshow. “@kellyripa our little guy is all grown up. We love you, Joaquin!”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 50, commented, “You know what? Making him was so much fun.”

The actor replied with an emoji sticking its tongue out, adding that the teenager was “made” in Montreal.

In Ripa’s own birthday post, the Daytime Emmy winner wrote, “Joaquin 18!! Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond.”

The All My Children alums are also the parents of son Michael, 23, and daughter Lola, 19. The former soap stars’ eldest son graduated from New York University in May 2020, while his younger sister is a sophomore at the Manhattan school.

As for Joaquin, the high school student is “trying to decide on a college … and has lots of options,” his mom said during an episode of her ABC show earlier this month.

“Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night … [and] Mark got very emotional, very choked up, because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college.’ Because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,” the New Jersey native said at the time. “Through hard work, determination, [and] remediation, [he overcame] his misunderstood learning difference.”

The actress went on to call her youngest child’s condition a “blessing,” explaining, “Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room, they pick up on social cues. … Their other skills become [stronger].”

Joaquin wrestled competitively at his school before the coronavirus pandemic, breaking his nose during a January 2020 match. “He took a knee to the nose,” Ripa told cohost Ryan Seacrest at the time. “He was fine. From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye. I was like, ‘I get it, that hurts, sometimes your eye won’t open.’ But we were like, ‘OK Joaquin, for heaven’s sakes, pull yourself together.’ And I was saying, ‘See? He’s an actor.’ Because he was [covering his face]. It was very dramatic!”

The teenager’s doctor told him to shove “two tampons” up his nose, she joked.