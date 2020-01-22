The boy who cried broken nose? Kelly Ripa was skeptical when her 16-year-old son, Joaquin, injured himself during a wrestling match.

“He took a knee to the nose,” the journalist, 49, said on the Wednesday, January 22, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “He was fine. From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye. I was like, ‘I get it, that hurts, sometimes your eye won’t open.’ But we were like, ‘OK Joaquin, for heaven’s sakes, pull yourself together.’ And I was saying, ‘See? He’s an actor.’ Because he was [covering his face]. It was very dramatic!”

Although a medic at New York City’s Mayor’s Cup came onto the mat to patch up the teenager, Joaquin still won the match against one of his “good buddies.”

The All My Children alum, who also shares Michael, 22, and Lola, 18, with her husband, Mark Consuelos, opened up about the high school student’s treatment. “Did you know that when you break your nose while you’re wrestling, that they put tampons up there?” Ripa told Ryan Seacrest. “I guess the doctor looked at him and said, ‘Put two tampons up there and call me in the morning.’”

The New Jersey native posted about her son’s injury via Instagram on Saturday, January 18, writing, “You win some, you lose some, and sometimes you get a tampon shoved up your nose.”

Last month, Consuelos, 48, made headlines after he walked onto the wrestling mat during a match when his son’s headgear was ripped off by an opponent. The Riverdale star was pulled away by other adults and Joaquin ended up losing.

The actor opened up to Us Weekly exclusively that same month about spending the holidays with all three of his children. “As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families,” Consuelos told Us in December.

Ripa chimed in, adding, “In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you. The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they’ve been all of their lives.”