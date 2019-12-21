



On the move. Mark Consuelos caused quite a stir when he left the stands and attempted to confront an opposing wrestler at his son Joaquin’s wrestling match.

In a video obtained by TMZ on Saturday, December 21, the 48-year-old Riverdale actor is seen leaving the crowd and walking onto the mat after his 16-year-old son’s headgear is ripped off by his opponent.

Consuelos shares a few words with the wrestler and begins walking towards him until another adult pulls him away. One concerned spectator says, “No way! No way! Are you crazy or what,” as Consuelos walks on to the mat.

“Hey, be cool! It’s a f–king high school wrestling match,” the man added. Consuelos is then shown leaving the mat and returning to his seat. While the Pitch alum may have gotten riled up, wife Kelly Ripa and Joaquin remained cool and collected. In the clip, Joaquin begins to put back on his headgear as he and his opponent continue their match.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Ripa, 49, was in attendance at the wrestling match but chose to remain calm in the stands. Joaquin’s opponent eventually won the match, according to the publication, and Consuelos was visibly upset by the news.

The All My Children alum left the gym to cool down after his son reportedly lost but returned a few hours later to continue watching the all-day tournament.

Consuelos and Ripa previously opened up to Us Weekly about spending the holidays with Joaquin and their two oldest children, Michael, 22, and daughter Lola, 18.

“As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families,” Consuelos told Us in December.

Kelly echoed her husband’s sentiments, adding that the couple miss the days when their children were small and wanted to bake Christmas cookies and watch holiday movies together.

“In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” Ripa told Us. “The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they’ve been all of their lives.”