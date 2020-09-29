Keep it PG, please! Kelly Ripa’s 19-year-old daughter, Lola, doesn’t want her mom showing skin on her 50th birthday in October.

After Gwyneth Paltrow posted a nude photo for her 48th on Sunday, September 27, Ripa, 49, texted the news to Lola. “You’ve been warned,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wrote.

The New York University student replied, “Oh lord. Honey. Do what u want. Just know. That I have a birthday also. And an Instagram.”

The former soap opera star captioned the exchange “Conversations with my daughter” and her husband, Mark Consuelos, chimed in. “Lord,” the Riverdale star, also 49, commented.

Lisa Rinna and Mariah Carey both commented on the social media upload with laughing crying emojis.

Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple, had the best response to the Goop creator’s birthday post in her “birthday suit.”

The Clean Plate author wrote, “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand-new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes.”

Apple simply commented, “MOM.”

The Los Angeles native, who shares Apple and son Moses, 14, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, told Rachael Ray in January 2019 that she is “mortifying” to their two children.

“Like, I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden,” Paltrow explained during the Rachael Ray Show appearance at the time. “It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person. If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

The Shakespeare in Love star went on to describe one specific instance to Jimmy Fallon that same month, saying, “There was some really great song playing [at the store]. And she just looked at me, and she was like, ‘Don’t even think about it.’ And I was like, ‘Oooh, Apple,’ and she’s like, ‘Do not, Mom.’”