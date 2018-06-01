Kelly Ripa made it abundantly clear that she isn’t one to mess with — especially on Instagram.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 47, shared a Boomerang video on Thursday, May 31, of herself riding an inflatable version of a mechanical bull during a taping of the morning talk show. One of her 1.8 million followers seemingly took offense to the lighthearted clip and responded in a direct message: “This makes me extremely uncomfortable.”

Ripa wasn’t having it. She replied, “Then unfollow me,” before sharing a screenshot of their interaction. The TV host then added, “She more of an @theellenshow fan,” referencing fellow daytime presenter Ellen DeGeneres.

Ripa and her husband of 22 years, Mark Consuelos, are both known to fire back at their critics on social media. In March, an Instagram user left a negative comment on a photo of the couple, claiming that the Riverdale star, 47, “tries to look taller” than his 5-foot-8 stature. But his wife clapped back, “He’s tall where it counts babe.”

Consuelos returned the favor two weeks later when some people body-shamed Ripa in the comments section of one of his photos of her in a bikini.

“I posted this pic of the women [sic] I most admire,” he wrote. “As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”

The actor continued, “To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now.. thanks for allowing me to express myself. I love you @kellyripa… keep killing it.”

