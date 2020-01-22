So relatable! Kelly Ripa admitted that her daughter, Lola, is just like Us when it comes to what she spends her money on.

“I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates,” the talk show host, 49, divulged during the Tuesday, January 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan ‘cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.”

However, the New York University freshman, 18, preferred selecting her own food from a bevy of the city’s finest restaurants. “But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates,” she explained. “Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost $25 to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.”

Ripa revealed that she and husband Mark Consuelos did not take the pricey purchases lightly and decided to cut off Lola at the source. “Oh, we shut down that debit card account she had,” she said.

The couple, who wed in May 1996, are also parents of sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Ripa opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in December 2019 about her daughter’s college experience. “She loves it,” she gushed at the time. “She’s got finals this week, so she’s a little stressed out.”

The Hope & Faith alum and the Riverdale star, 48, confessed last month that family traditions changed after their two eldest children moved out to attend college. “In the blink of an eye, your kids grow up and suddenly you are begging them to spend time with you,” Ripa told Us.

Consuelos added: “As the kids are getting older … we know that these holidays are going to be almost coming up on the last we can all kind of dictate where they spend their holidays and [will] have to share that with their new families.”

As for what lessons from their parents the trio will take into the real world, the former All My Children costars mentioned their brood’s charitable spirits. “The older [our kids] get, I think the more they realize how fortunate they’ve been all of their lives,” Ripa said. “I think the more involved in community service they are, the more the realization sort of hits home.”