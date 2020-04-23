Desperate times call for desperate measures! Kristin Cavallari jokingly slammed her own decision to give her son Camden screen time while quarantining.

“Can someone please tell me why this is interesting?” the Very Cavallari star, 33, captioned a Thursday, April 23, Instagram Story video of her 7-year-old son, Camden, watching a YouTube video. “Yes, I’m a horrible mother and I’ve resorted to computer time.”

The reality star, who also shares Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, with her husband, Jay Cutler, went on to write, “Quality quarantine time?”

The mother-son pair also kept themselves “entertained” with Oreos on Wednesday, April 22.

“So you put the Oreo on your forehead and you have to make it fall all the way into your mouth,” the Colorado native’s eldest told her in the footage. “It’s impossible. It’s really hard … once it gets to your eye.”

The Hills alum tried her best while screaming, then agreed, “That’s hard. … I don’t think you can.”

The Uncommon James founder covered her son’s face with an emoji in the video. Cavallari is notoriously private when it comes to her and the athlete’s children, but she shared a photo of herself and her brood in March.

“The thing that matters most,” the True Comfort author captioned the beach shot, which gave a glimpse of one of her son’s faces.

Cutler is the “stricter” parent between them, Cavallari told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019.

“I definitely have boundaries and I don’t just let them do whatever they want,” she explained at the time. “But I’m more along the lines of let kids be kids and make a mess, whereas Jay sometimes tries to prevent the mess from even happening.”

Cavallari and the former professional football player tied the knot in June 2013 in Tennessee. She gushed last month about Cutler being her “common denominator” during a “rocky year,” writing via Instagram: “I feel like the older you get, the more you realize who is supposed to be in your life. You figure out who your real friends are — friends come and go. It’s nice that I have you as my constant. You’re really grounding for me. You’re a good sounding board and you keep me level-headed, so thank you.”

