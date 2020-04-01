Staying busy! Jennifer Garner admitted that her 8-year-old son, Samuel, is so bored at home, he wrote a coronavirus poem.

“Coronavirus / We eat we sleep we stay home / Thrilling it is NOT!” the little one’s Tuesday, March 31, haiku read.

Garner captioned an Instagram photo of the poem: “Things must be getting bleak when an 8-year-old boy adopts a pen name and voluntarily writes poetry. #hangintheremamas.”

The actress, who also shares Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, opened up last month about how frustrating it was that her parents wouldn’t stay home amid the pandemic.

“My parents are the hard ones,” the Golden Globe winner revealed of William Garner and Patricia Garner in a March 19 virtual appearance of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition. “I’m like, ‘Dad, Mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we’re going to go to Sam’s Warehouse.’ Stay home, you have to stay home!”

The 13 Going on 30 star had a much easier time explaining social distancing to her brood, she told Jimmy Fallon at the time.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations.,” Garner explained to the host, 45. “We’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner. But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go.’”

When the Alias alum isn’t quarantining with her kids, she coparents Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Affleck, 47.

“It’s always a work in progress,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids. They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”