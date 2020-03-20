Why Jennifer Garner Is Annoyed With Her Parents Amid the Coronavirus Scare

Losing her cool! Jennifer Garner is keeping her kids under control while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, but her parents are proving to be more difficult.

The 13 Going On 30 star, 47, appeared on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 19, to raise awareness for Save the Children’s Save With Stories initiative. While describing how people can help kids in need during school shut downs, Garner admitted that her three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — haven’t had a problem staying home.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations. We’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner,” Garner joked. “But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go.'”

Instead, the Alias alum pleaded for her parents, William and Patricia Garner, to take the situation a little more seriously.

“My parents are the hard ones,” she revealed. “I’m like, ‘Dad, mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we’re going to go to Sam’s Warehouse.’ Stay home, you have to stay home!”

The Juno actress is the latest celebrity to urge her followers to stay home in order to help keep their communities safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 15, Taylor Swift issued a passionate statement to her Instagram Story after “seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening.”

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this,” the Grammy winner, 30, continued. “It’s a really scary time, but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

As news of the crisis grew more serious, Kylie Jenner addressed her millions of Instagram followers at the request of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me,” the reality star, 22, said on Thursday, March 19. “I love you guys. We’re gonna get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.