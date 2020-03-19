A family affair. Jimmy Fallon’s daughters joined his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition monologue on Wednesday, March 18.

The host’s youngest, Frances, 5, came down an indoor slide while her dad, 45, promoted the Broadway Cares charity. The little one then jumped behind his back and climbed all over him, giggling.

“That’s gonna be a funny video,” Frances’ 6-year-old sister, Winnie, said from behind the camera.

Fallon turned to his youngest, asking her what she had eaten. “What is all over you? Strawberry?” the New York native asked. “Did you roll in it or eat it?”

Frances admitted, “I wiped it on my pants.”

The Saturday Night Live alum tried getting the camera to himself, saying, “I’m gonna tell some jokes, OK? You want to stand there and watch and laugh? … If it’s funny, you laugh, OK?” Frances ignored him and continued making faces from behind him, while Winnie stuck her face in front of the lens multiple times.

Fallon even included his wife, Nancy Juvonen, in the monologue, asking the Flower Films co-creator, 52, to correct him when he said they were in day 83 of self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. When she said it was only day six, the actor joked, “Just feels like 83.”

On Monday, March 16, the Grammy winner taught his daughters a hand washing song to keep them clean amid the COVID-19 spread.

“Wash your hands,” Fallon sang in their bathroom with a guitar. “Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face! … If you wash your hands and don’t touch your face, then the world will be a better place.”

Dwayne Johnson did something similar for his and Lauren Hashian’s 22-month-old daughter, Tiana, on Wednesday.

“As we’re all holding down our households all over the [world] doing our best to manage this pandemic taking care of our families and teaching our babies the importance of hand washing and for how long — a fun way to teach ‘em is singing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA,” the former professional wrestler, 47, captioned a video with the toddler via Instagram. “Benefit to this is your kids will now love washing their hands. Drawback is the song will be stuck in your head forever. You’re welcome. Stay healthy, everyone.”

