Words to live by! Jimmy Fallon penned a catchy song to help his daughters remember to wash their hands on Monday, March 16.

“Wash your hands,” the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 45, sang into his bathroom mirror while playing guitar in the Instagram video. “Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. … If you wash your hands and don’t touch your face, then the world will be a better place.”

In the footage, Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5, stood at the sink giggling while using soap and water.

The New York native, who shares the little ones with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, added on his Instagram Story: “Hope you’re safe and at home, staying at home. That’s what I’m doing. Washing my hands and not touching my face, distance, all the things we’re supposed to do. I’m singing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice, but I feel like we can top this. Let’s try to think of a new 20-second song. #WashYourHandsSong.”

Fallon has been on hiatus from his show since last week, as have Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee.

The Saturday Night Live alum isn’t the only celebrity who has gone to creative lengths to get people to effectively wash their hands amid coronavirus.

Mariah Carey had her 8-year-old twins, Morocco and Monroe, wash for 20 seconds on Friday, March 13, with the help of her music.

“Are you ready? We’ve got 20 seconds,” the Grammy winner said in a TikTok video with her and Nick Cannon’s children at the time. “Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!”

She went on to sing her 1995 song “Fantasy,” featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard, while she and the little ones pumped soap and ran their hands under water until a timer went off. The trio then cheered.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers sang to “Mr. Brightside” while washing his hands for 30-plus seconds on Sunday, March 15, and Gloria Gaynor did the same to “I Will Survive.”