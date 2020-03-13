Keeping her kids clean! Mariah Carey had her 8-year-old twins wash their hands for 20 seconds during the coronavirus outbreak with the help of her music.

“Are you ready? We’ve got 20 seconds,” the Grammy winner, 49, asked Morocco and Monroe in a Friday, March 13, TikTok video, captioned, “Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!”

When her 1995 song “Fantasy” featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard started playing in the background, the singer asked her kids: “How’s it go? Do you know it?”

She and the little ones sang while pumping soap and running their hands under water: “Me and Mariah go back like babies and pacifiers.”

“Whose hands are clean?” the New York native asked. “Did the timer go off yet?” When it rang seconds later, the trio cheered excitedly.

Carey announced earlier this month that she will be postponing some of her shows until November due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “Evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being,” she tweeted on March 3.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer welcomed Morocco and Monroe in 2011 with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, three years ahead of their split.

The former America’s Got Talent host, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively in April how they make coparenting work, explaining, “We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart. I always want what’s best for my children.”

The Wild ’n Out host, who also shares his 2-year-old son, Golden, with Brittany Bell, says his eldest kids are following in their mom’s footsteps.

“They are hams!” the California native gushed to Us at the time. “They love a camera, they love a microphone. They’re onstage every night with Mariah, and they’ll take over the show if they don’t get their mics [taken] from them.”

Carey and Cannon’s kids also enjoy flying kites. “It’s the best,” the King of the Dancehall author said. “It’s the most simple [and] it costs no money. Just watching my kids’ faces light up when they see I can put a kite in the air, watching them hold on — flying a kite is the most amazing thing.”