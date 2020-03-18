Better safe than sorry! Dwayne Johnson, Jimmy Fallon and more celebrity parents are finding creative ways to teach their kids to wash their hands amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As we’re all holding down our households all over the [world] doing our best to manage this pandemic taking care of our families and teaching our babies the importance of hand washing and for how long — a fun way to teach ‘em is singing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA,” the actor, 47, captioned a Wednesday, March 18, Instagram video. “Benefit to this is your kids will now love washing their hands. Drawback is the song will be stuck in your head forever. You’re welcome. Stay healthy, everyone.”

In the footage, the California native helped his 22-month-old daughter, Tiana, roll up her sleeves and wash her hands while he rapped to her. The toddler smiled up at him.

The former professional wrestler also shares Jasmine, 4, with his wife, Lauren Hashian. He previously welcomed Simone, now 18, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, in 2001.

As for Fallon, 45, the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host sang to his and Nancy Juvonen‘s daughters on Monday, March 16.

The Saturday Night Live alum belted out with a guitar: “Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face! If you wash your hands and don’t touch your face, then the world will be a better place.”

The New York native went on to say, “Hope you’re safe and at home, staying at home. That’s what I’m doing. Washing my hands and not touching my face, distance, all the things we’re supposed to do. I’m singing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice, but I feel like we can top this. Let’s try to think of a new 20-second song. #WashYourHandsSong.”

Three days earlier, Mariah Carey set a 20-second timer for her 8-year-old twins, Morocco and Monroe, and they sang along to Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s feature in her 1995 song “Fantasy.”

