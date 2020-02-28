Friendly exes! Ben Affleck was spotted with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for the first time since revealing that their divorce was his “biggest regret.”

The Argo star and the Camping alum, both 47, chatted casually on a Los Angeles sidewalk on Thursday, February 27, as they prepared to bring son Sam, 7, to a birthday party. Both actors were dressed in black tops and jeans and appeared comfortable while they waited for their son, who was running around outside with friends.

Affleck and Garner’s reunion marked the first time the exes were seen together after the Good Will Hunting star’s candid remarks about their October 2018 divorce. The couple called it quits in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage and also share two daughters, Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 10, along with Sam.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told the New York Times earlier this month while promoting his new film, The Way Back. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

The Justice League star, who has previously opened up about his struggle with addiction and alcoholism, admitted that his drinking “created more marital problems” ahead of his split from Garner. Days after his emotional interview with the Times, Affleck revealed that the separation was “so painful.”

“I never thought that I was gonna get divorce. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want to be a divorced person. I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children,” he told Diane Sawyer during an appearance on Good Morning America. “And it upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself.”

Affleck’s road to recovery was a long one, as he completed three separate stints in rehab before October 2018. After a “slip-up” in his sobriety one year later, the 13 Going On 30 star was a supportive presence for her ex-husband because she still wanted him “to be in the kids’ lives.” The Oscar winner thanked Garner with a touching note, read aloud on Good Morning America earlier this month.

“What I want to say publicly and privately is, ‘Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person,” the actor’s letter said.

Scroll down to see more of Affleck and Garner’s reunion.