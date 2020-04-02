A family affair! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert hilariously dressed in Tiger King-inspired outfits — and got their two kids in on the fun.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens. #quarantinelife,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned Wednesday, April 1, family photos on Instagram.

Her husband, 32, posted a photo of his own, writing, “Here kitty kitty.”

While the Bachelorette alum dressed was Joe Exotic — complete with a wig, patterned top and belted jeans — his wife rocked a long wig and headpiece à la Carole Baskin. Emerson, 2, and Brooks, 8 months, were all smiles in their tiger onesies.

Fellow Bachelor Nation members commented on the couple’s family photo. “Tanner Exotic,” Jared Haibon wrote, while Jamie Otis added, “Hahaha! SO GOOD! Second pic is LIFE.”

The pair, who wed in 2016, have been documenting their time at home with their little ones during the coronavirus pandemic, from their daughter’s loud screaming to their toilet paper rationing.

“Not much alone time with this quarantining!” The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost captioned a March 22 Instagram slideshow with her son and daughter.

While being a mom can be “sometimes overwhelming,” Roper told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019, she recommends being honest with loved ones about those feelings. “Let them know what you’re going through because there is help and there is hope,” the Colorado native advised.

“The mom guilt is real and I’m in the newborn stage. It’s so hard,” Roper told Us at the time. “[Tolbert] is so good with our daughter so I feel like when he sees I need help, he’s very quick to step in with her, which is good. Even today, I was like, ‘I’m not OK, I need to talk to you,’ and he wanted to talk. That’s what’s so great that he’s so willing to be there for me.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums weren’t the first family who quarantined in costumes based off of the Tiger King docuseries, which was released on March 20.

Sylvester Stallone, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. “TIGER KING fever has taken over!” the actor, 73, captioned his Tuesday, March 31, Instagram post. “#Joe needs freedom and [a] sitcom. #Carol’s Tigers ate her and got ill.”

Keep scrolling to see Roper and Tolbert’s take on Exotic, 57, and Baskin, 58.