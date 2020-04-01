True fans! Sylvester Stallone and his family took their love for Netflix’s Tiger King to new heights when they dressed up as the docuseries’ cast.

The 73-year-old Rocky actor shared an Instagram update that featured himself alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters in full costume as the individuals featured on Tiger King. Sylvester dressed as Jeff Lowe, while Jennifer chose to be Carole Baskin. As for their daughters, Sophia Stallone, 23, put on her best Joe Exotic look, Sistine Stallone, 21, pretended to be Exotic’s husband John Finlay and Scarlet Stallone, 17, portrayed zookeeper Erik Cowie.

The Instagram post featured the famous family in Sistine’s TikTok, where they showed off their spot-on Tiger King looks to the tune of “My Truck” by Breland. The TikTok video was followed by a group photo of the Stallones.

“TIGER KING fever has taken over! @jenniferflavinstallone @sistinestallone @sophiastallone @scarletstallone,” he captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday, March 31. “#Joe needs freedom and [a] sitcom. #Carol’s Tigers ate her and got ill.”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a new docuseries that hit Netflix on March 20. Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the true-crime show follows Exotic, born Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and how his involvement in the world of big cat breeding resulted in him getting entangled in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Like Sylvester, many other celebrities have expressed their love and fascination with Tiger King. Dax Shepard and Edward Norton playfully fought over who should get to play Exotic in a Hollywood adaptation of the story.

“If I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken,” Shepard, 45, tweeted on March 25. Thereafter, he shared a fan’s tweet of a Photoshopped pic that replaced Exotic’s face with Shepard’s. To this, the Parenthood actor noted that “this is a great first step.”

Meanwhile, Norton replied to Shepard’s tweet to point out why the “Armchair Expert” host isn’t the best choice to play Exotic. “Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it,” the Fight Club star, 50, tweeted on March 26. “You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

Shepard replied to Norton, “I’ll go ‘Machinest’ for this.”

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.

Scroll down to see photos of the Stallone family as the Tiger King cast!