All in the family! Jennifer Flavin Stallone sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, January 2, to dish on her beauty tips and celebrate her brand, Serious Skincare, premiering on Evine.

The 50-year-old model, who has been married to Sylvester Stallone for 21 years and shares three daughters with him, Sophia, 22, Sistine, 20, and Scarlet, 16, not only revealed her personal skincare routine, but also shared some of her family’s beauty secrets.

“Somebody always has a green or white face mask on in our house,” she dished. “We are always walking around like that and it’s funny because I have a product called Dry Lo that helps dry out pimples and every night everyone is walking around with pink dots all over their faces and no one questions it. It’s just the normal thing in our house,” she added.

Even the Rocky star himself doesn’t shy away from a good skincare moment. “Sly is always willing and ready to try any mask, eye cream, de-puffing or lifting cream. It’s a lot of fun because he’s all game,” Stallone told Stylish.

Another plus-side to having the Rambo actor as her guinea pig? “He also helps out with naming some of our products because obviously he’s a writer, so he comes up with great little names for some of the newest products we’re launching,” she explained.

Some of her favorites right now? “I use the glycolic cleanser every morning and then I’ll use my vitamin C serum and follow it up with the TAKE2 or SPF moisturizer from the retinol line. I don’t like to stay with the same product every single day because I look at what’s going on with my skin and I change it up,” she said.

Her daughters also have input in the line and Stallone calls them her “little advisors.” “We are always talking about skincare and makeup ideas and it’s fun because I get to know the new and younger generation’s ideas of what’s popular and hip… They are always on the cutting edge of what’s out there and what’s working and what’s not.”

As far as the best beauty tip she’s passed down to them: Making sure they wash their faces after a long night. “I’ve really taught my girls to cleanse their skin and wash their makeup off at the end of the day. They never go to bed with anything on their skin,” she dished.

