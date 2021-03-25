The Busbys’ new normal! Danielle Busby and Adam Busby have had their hands full raising six kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It definitely has been eye-opening being shut down and having to change all of our routines and schedules with the girls,” the CaDi Fitness cocreator, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 23, while promoting OutDaughtered’s 8th season. “We have always flowed so well and done well with routine and a constant rhythm, so we have really had to adjust. We don’t have to get up at a certain time, but we still had to do XYZ.”

While the couple initially felt like they were in “vacation mode” with Blayke, 9, and quintuplets Hazel, Olivia, Parker, Riley and Ava, 5, they knew that they couldn’t “maintain” that mindset.

“We still have things to do and stuff to take care of,” Danielle explained. “We learned that we have to communicate more than anything. But also really find the joy in small things that we do, like sitting down together as a family.”

Adam, 38, chimed in that their “fast-paced life” slowed down during quarantine. “COVID allowed us to see what’s really important,” he said. “We started to think outside of the box and get creative around the house.”

The safety engineer explained that, for example, they let their daughters pick names out of a hat and select outfits for each other. “Simple things like that,” Adam told Us.

His wife agreed that they used to be more “hectic” and in “constant motion,” explaining, “We didn’t really ever get time to sit, but COVID allowed us to start things earlier and have more time. We really sit down as a family of eight and have consistently done that every day.”

The TLC personalities are intentional about disciplining their little ones while hanging at home, especially since they’re at the stage where “they just don’t want to do things that they don’t want to do … and it causes talking back.”

Danielle told Us, “This age is just hard because they have a lot of opinions, and there are six different opinions and they don’t ever align up the same. … So we’ve learned to go through the days, like Monday is Ava’s day. Ava is gonna sit in the first seat in the van. She’s going to pick the shows. She’s going to pick dinner and things like that. We try to break it up.”

OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery+.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi