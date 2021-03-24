On the fence. While Danielle Busby and Adam Busby are open to adopting, they have mixed feelings about adding a boy to their family of girls.

“We would leave that up to the situation, but if it was a boy … I don’t know what we would do,” the CaDi Fitness cocreator, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 23, while promoting season 8 of OutDaughtered.

Her husband, 38, added that having a son would “just complicate a lot of things.” That being said, he added that they would “never close the door” on adopting in general.

Danielle explained, “That’s something I think that God would place in our hearts if it was something that we were called to do. We would 100 percent be all in for that. I mean, we are a big family and you know what, at some point it’s like, what’s one more?”

The TLC personalities, who are the parents of Blayke, 9, and quintuplets Parker, Hazel, Ava, Riley and Olivia, 5, exclusively told Us in May 2020 that adoption was on the table. “We’ll always be open-minded about that,” Adam said at the time.

While raising their six children, the pair have learned to be intentional about scheduling time together. Their date nights, however, don’t take place at home, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The kids know we’re here and they’re always just going to come,” Adam explained on Tuesday.

His wife chimed in that they often utilize their back patio, adding, “There’s a lot of distractions on the things in my mind, like, the dishwasher needs to be unloaded. And let me go wash these clothes. So we really have learned that we can’t connect on a date at home, and we have to go away from the house. We set up something outside to make it different where it felt like we had escaped and the kids were in bed. It’s a weekly thing we do.”

The couple have a tough time getting privacy when they’re inside, and Danielle joked that she can’t even go to the bathroom without someone calling her name. “They’ll come find me,” she says.

OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery+.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi