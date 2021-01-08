Party of eight! Danielle Busby and Adam Busby are the proud parents of six daughters — including America’s only all-girl quintuplets on record.

The OutDaughtered stars welcomed Olivia, Ava, Riley, Parker and Hazel in 2015. The multiples joined older sister Blayke, who was born in 2011.

When it comes to expanding their family further, Adam exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020 that he and his wife will “never close the door completely” on having more kids.

“We’ll always be open-minded,” the Adam Busby Media creator said at the time, while his wife added, “If [adoption is] something God puts in our heart and it’s something we get called and led to do, we’d follow that.”

The reality stars, who wed in 2006, exclusively told Us in June 2019 that the “shop [was] closed” on conceiving more children.

“It would be nice to have a little boy and carry on the Busby name here, but there won’t be any more children unless one day [we] adopt,” Danielle said.

The TLC personalities have their hands full with six kids and explained their homeschooling system to Us amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re trying to figure out what we want to do,” Adam told Us in May 2020. “That’s why we keep switching back and forth. Do you want to school five preschooler’s downstairs or one third grader and try to teach her the math we didn’t learn when we were kids?”

Danielle chimed in, “Blayke is in third grade, so she’s got a very big structure of what her day looks like. From the very beginning, I came up with a routine and a schedule of what we’re going to do. … With the quints, they just don’t see us as a teacher. … They [behave] at school probably way better than they do [with] us as teachers. That balance of trying to get them to focus … is tough.”

Later that same year, the Louisiana native began suffering from unknown health issues and wrote via Instagram in January 2021 that she had “no clear answer” on her diagnosis after multiple tests and an “invasive” procedure.

“Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this,” she told social media users at the time. “I will continue to share as more things start to unfold. Thank you for the continued prayers.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the Busby family, from Adam and Danielle’s quintuplets to their eldest daughter.