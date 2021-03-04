Adam Busby isn’t here for the haters. The Outdaughtered star clapped back at criticism of his family’s recent boat ride.

On Tuesday, March 2, the reality star, 38, posted an Instagram slideshow ahead of a new episode, writing, “Complete chaos abounds as I attempt to teach five kids to ride bikes at the same time. You don’t want to miss it.”

While the photos showed the Louisiana native helping quintuplets Parker, Hazel, Ava, Riley and Olivia, 5, down the driveway, one of his followers commented on a separate segment of the episode. “I love the show, I’ve watched since they were born,” the social media user commented. “I have a question, and it’s not to be rude or anything. When they were on the boat, why not life jackets? Not judging. I’m just crazy about water and kids.”

Adam, who also shares daughter Blayke, 9, with wife Danielle Busby, replied, “But you are judging. Asking me that question is judging my decisions because it’s different than you would do, and you think it’s not the right one. It’s OK to own it. There were life jackets in arms reach of everyone on the boat. We were on a pontoon boat, which is the most stable type of boat on the water, that was going all of 15 mph tops. The side rails of the boat were up to the kids’ chests. The risk was virtually zero.”

The TLC personality added that he and Danielle, 37, don’t worry “about what is the absolute worst thing that could possibly happen at any given moment.” The couple “would rather enjoy the moment.”

Adam concluded, “I grew up with boats all my life. I’ve literally been on the water thousands of times. I’ve been a certified lifeguard and a card-carrying rescue diver. My kids are in good hands.”

In May 2020, Adam talked exclusively to Us Weekly about being open to expanding his family further. “We’ll never close the door completely on [adoption],” he said at the time. “We’ll always be open-minded about that. … As far as her birthing any more children, no, that’s not going to happen.”

Danielle chimed in, “If that’s something God puts in our heart and it’s something we get called and led to do, we’d follow that.”

The couple wed in 2006, welcoming their eldest daughter five years later. Their quintuplets arrived in 2015.