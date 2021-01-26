Real talk! Danielle Busby revealed whether she had cosmetic surgery after welcoming quintuplets in 2015.

The OutDaughtered star, 37, addressed the topic during an Instagram Live Q&A on Thursday, January 21, after one fan asked if she’d ever gone under the knife.

“This question I get a lot,” Busby replied. “No, I have not had a tummy tuck.”

The mother of six, who shares 9-year-old Blayke Louise and 5-year-old quintuplets, Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate, with husband Adam Busby, noted that she “would not think any less of someone else wanting to get one.”

She continued: “I know the ‘after’ body challenges our body faces after going through pregnancy, so if some other mom chose to have a tummy tuck, by all means … you do you.”

Earlier this month, the reality star gave fans an update on her health journey after being rushed to the hospital for an “invasive” test amid a months-long battle with an unknown illness.

“I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed,” Danielle wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself in the doctor’s exam room. “I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome. Though this was a result I was praying for (no surgery), this doesn’t mean this is the end to my current struggles.”

The Louisiana native explained that she had more tests done at the time, but there is “still no clear answer at the moment to what’s going on.”

She concluded: “Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this. I will continue to share as more things start to unfold. Thank you for the continued prayers.”

Danielle’s post came days after her husband of 14 years asked for prayers following her hospitalization.

Adam, 38, asked his followers to try and “refrain from speculation” amid the couple’s “current time of uncertainty,” saying he hoped there would be a “clear direction for the doctors” after the latest test results came back.

Danielle previously spoke about her health issues, telling fans in an Instagram Story earlier this month that she had seen multiple doctors to “try and help” figure out what was happening. “I was led to the care of a cardiologist and rheumatologist, who have both been amazing,” she explained.

The couple’s call for support came two months after the TLC personality’s initial health scare in November 2020.

“Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” Adam wrote alongside a photo of his wife in the doctor’s office at the time,” noting the pair were at the ER after Danielle had “some alarming sensations in her arms and legs.”

The reality TV couple tied the knot in 2006, after meeting in their hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana. They have starred on TLC’s OutDaughtered since May 2016.