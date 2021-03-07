OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby and her husband, Adam Busby, open up about their fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic after a family member tests positive.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 9, episode, the couple, who share 9-year-old daughter Blayke and 5-year-old quintuplets, Ava, Hazel, Olivia, Parker and Riley, have to get tested for the virus after Dale Mills, A.K.A. Uncle Dale, tests positive.

“I feel like we have done the best that we can to keep ourselves away from catching the virus,” Danielle, 37, says in the preview. “And it still somehow made its way into the bubble.”

The mother of six, who has been battling a mysterious health issue since November 2020, also shares her worries for her family if either she or Adam, 38, test positive, saying, “It’s going to be super, super hard to isolate your family. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

The couple immediately self-quarantined after learning of Dale’s results, putting their lives on pause. In the clip, they have to leave the cameras in their car when they go into the testing center, but the duo shared their experience once back on the road, with Danielle revealing that Adam was “crying” after he got the nose swab.

“Now we just wait,” she teases as the pair head home to their kids. Danielle appears to be stressed as the pair agree to stay isolated until they get their results back, which means a pause on the construction of their house and putting aside their plans for their upcoming RV trip.

“I’m going to try and keep on a brave face, but it’s definitely a scary position to be in,” Danielle admits in the teaser.

As the Louisiana natives, who have been married since 2006, drive to and from the COVID testing center in the clip, their daughters are under the watchful eye of their grandma, Michelle “Mimi” Theriot.

“When I learned that Dale tested positive for COVID, you know your heart stops. It’s scary for him, my family, all of us,” Mimi says in the teaser. “Until we get the results back, I’m trying to make the best out of a scary situation.”

The energetic grandma rolls around on the floor with her granddaughters during the episode, trying to distract herself and the little ones from the gravity of the situation.

“I know I’m a positive distraction for the girls,” she explains in her confessional. “Those girls are very entertaining. We at least have each other to support and they do get your mind off things.”

OutDaughtered airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.