Welcome to the pack! Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters added three furry friends to their household after losing their beloved dog Bronco in November 2019.

“Happy family. Meet @thetebowpack,” the 32-year-old former NFL star captioned an adorable Instagram post on Friday, March 27, snuggling up close to his three new pups. Tebow clutched a small Dalmatian and golden retriever in his arms, while his 24-year-old wife held onto a fluffy Bernese mountain dog.

The couple later introduced each dog individually, starting with the black-and-white spotted Paris. “She’s already our little princess,” the University of Florida alum wrote. Next was Paris’ little “brother,” a cuddly golden named Kobe. Last but not least was the young Bernese pup, aptly named Chunk.

Tebow and Nel-Peters tied the knot in January, one year after the athlete popped the question. “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” the former Denver Broncos quarterback said in January 2019 after he got down on one knee. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Two months before their wedding day, the pair said “one of the toughest goodbyes” to Bronco, “one of the best dogs ever.” In a heartbreaking Instagram video, the Minor League Baseball star couldn’t hold back his tears as he sat with his pet of nine years for one of the last times.

“Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever — thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories,” Tebow wrote in November 2019. “Thank you for taking care of him every time he was sick — SEVO-Med, Blue Pearl Vet and UF Small Animal Vet Hospital (Go Gators).”

Days later, he thanked his followers for their supportive messages as he coped with the loss. “I’m so thankful and humbled by everyone’s support, prayers and love,” he wrote at the time. “I was able to lay Bronco to rest in a really special place. Thank you all for so much encouragement.”

