Tim Tebow Marries Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters After Yearlong Engagement

From the gridiron to the altar! Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are married, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The NFL alum, 32, and the model, 24, exchanged vows in Cape Town in her native South Africa on Monday, January 20.

The newlyweds went public with their relationship in July 2018. “She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” Tebow told ESPN at the time. “I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

The former football player popped the question to the 2017 Miss Universe winner in January 2019, announcing the engagement via Instagram alongside snapshots of his proposal.

“@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow captioned the pics. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Nel-Peters gushed over her now-husband in her own Instagram post at the time. “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all!” the beauty pageant wrote. ”I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow 💍❤️.”

Following the proposal, the pair celebrated their engagement with a trip to Disney World that month.

In February 2019, Tebow told Us Weekly it was “awesome” to be engaged. “It’s so incredible and we’re so blessed,” he said. “We’re really enjoying it.”

The minor league baseball star also explained to Us that “everything” about Nel-Peters convinced him she’s The One. “We’re so aligned in what matters most to us and we get along so well,” he said. “She’s so incredibly special … I almost can’t even put it into words.”

Ahead of the nuptials, the couple unveiled their registry on The Knot, asking for home essentials, decor items and donations to their honeymoon fund and the Tim Tebow Foundation. “The Knot Registry is an amazing resource that not only lets us choose endless options for homewares, but also helps us give our wedding guests a glimpse into what we enjoy and what’s important to us,” the former beauty pageant queen said in a press release.

Before his relationship with Nel-Peters, Tebow dated Olivia Culpo and Camilla Belle.

People was first to report the wedding news.