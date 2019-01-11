The Happiest Place on Earth indeed! Tim Tebow and his new fiancée, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, headed to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, January 11, to celebrate their engagement.

The New York Mets outfielder, 31, announced a day before the fun-filled trip that he proposed to the 2017 Miss Universe, 23. “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” he gushed on Instagram.

Nel-Peters later wrote on her account: “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”

The couple went public with their romance in July 2018. “She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” Tebow, who previously dated Olivia Culpo and Camilla Belle, said during an interview with ESPN at the time. “I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

