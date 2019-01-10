Tim Tebow Engaged to Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow is officially off the market! The former NFL quarterback announced his engagement to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on Thursday, January 10.

“@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow, 31, wrote alongside a series of photos of himself down on one knee via Instagram. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Nel-Peters, 23, showed off her giant diamond ring in the second pic shared by her now-fiancé. Miss South Africa 2017 posted the same sweet snaps on her account.

“Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all!” she gushed on Instagram. “I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow 💍❤️.”

Tebow confirmed his relationship with Nel-Peters in July 2018.

“She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” he told ESPN’s Pedro Gomez at the time. “I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

The SEC analyst was previously linked to Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and actress Camilla Belle. Tebow, who played Minor League Baseball for the Mets organization in 2017 and 2018, previously opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his decision to switch from football to baseball and the importance of his faith.

“There’s a God who loves you and has a plan for you,” he said in 2016. “It’s encouraging and it totally changes your outlook on life when you’re like, Hey, I was created in love, by love, and for love to accomplish awesome things that He prepared for me.”

