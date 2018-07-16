A romantic touchdown! In a new interview, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow confirmed that he’s in a relationship with Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The 30-year-old announced the happy news in a sit-down with ESPN’s Pedro Gomez. “She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” he said of the 23-year-old model. “I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

Tebow sparked romance rumors on Tuesday, July 10, when he and Nel-Peters posed for a photo, which was posted to Instagram by his sister Katie Tebow.

Nel-Peters, a South African beauty queen, was crowned Miss Universe in November after campaigning for self-confidence, gender pay equality, and women’s self-defense. (She herself escaped an alleged carjacking in June 2017 by punching one of her attackers in the throat, according to TimesLIVE.)

Tebow previously dated Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and actress Camilla Belle. In 2014, Us Weekly debunked rumors that he was dating reality star Jana Duggar.

These days, the Heisman Trophy winner has transitioned from football to baseball and is playing as an outfielder for the New York Mets’ minor league team. “I wasn’t getting another opportunity to play quarterback,” he explained to Us Weekly in 2016. “And baseball is a passion. It was surprising for people, but for me, this isn’t about the results. This is about not being afraid. Twenty years from now, I won’t have the regret of not striving for what I love.”

