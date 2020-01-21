They said “I do!” Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot in a stunning outdoor ceremony on Monday, January 20.

The retired football player, 32, and Nel-Peters, 24, exchanged their vows in front of family and friends in Cape Town, South Africa, the model’s home country. Two days after becoming husband and wife, the couple a shared beautiful snapshot of their big day on Instagram.

“Forever and Always,” Nel-Peters captioned a photo of herself and her husband looking giddy as they retreated down the aisle after the ceremony.

Well-wishes from friends and followers of the newlyweds quickly flooded the comments section, congratulating the pair on their special day.

“The best people inside and out & the most stunning bride and groom. A lifetime of happiness! 💞,” former Miss Teen USA Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff commented on the bride’s post.

South African television personality Basetsana Kumalo wrote, “Congratulations @demileighnp you were most exquisite on your special day. Wishing you and your happy a lifetime of marital bliss. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Sports Illustrated model and former Miss USA Olivia Jordan, who recently tied the knot with actor Jay Hector, gushed over her friends’ “perfect” day.

Tebow and the former beauty queen took their relationship public in July 2018, but the NFL alum knew from the start that he had found someone special.

“She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” Tebow told ESPN at the time. “I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

Less than six months later, the retired athlete got down on one knee and popped the big question to the South African model.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow wrote on Instagram alongside snapshots of his proposal. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

In February 2019, Tebow raved over his then-fiancée and told Us Weekly that the pair were happily adjusting to engaged life.

“It’s so incredible and we’re so blessed. We’re really enjoying it,” he said at the time. “We’re so aligned in what matters most to us and we get along so well. She’s so incredibly special … I almost can’t even put it into words.”