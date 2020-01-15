Almost husband and wife! Tim Tebow and his fiancée, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, unveiled their wedding registry ahead of their nuptials.

Tebow, 32, and Nel-Peters, 24, used The Knot to satisfy all their post-wedding wants and needs. The engaged couple’s full registry features several kitchen items, including a set of eight Schott Zwiesel wine glasses priced at $99.95, a $20 Williams-Sonoma wood cutting board and West Elm clouded agate coasters worth $31.20. They are also seeking decor items, like leaning ladder shelves from West Elm worth $80 and a Gracia rug from Anthropologie priced between $128 and $348.

Though their registry primarily includes home essentials and decor, the duo set up a honeymoon fund for a tropical getaway and a way to donate to a charity of their choosing through The Knot Registry.

“Creating our wedding registry has definitely been one of the highlights for us in planning our wedding,” the South African model said in a press release. “We love entertaining and are so excited to make our house a home. Tim grew up in a large family, and though my family is smaller, our door in South Africa was always open to family, friends, friends of friends — you name it.”

Nel-Peters continued, “The Knot Registry is an amazing resource that not only lets us choose endless options for homewares, but also helps us give our wedding guests a glimpse into what we enjoy and what’s important to us. Our friends and family are able to directly contribute to our tropical post-wedding getaway through The Knot Cash Funds, and we also added a charity fund for the Tim Tebow Foundation, which was a non-negotiable registry must-have.”

The former Denver Broncos player proposed to the former Miss Universe titleholder last January. Tebow announced the news via Instagram, sharing several photos that showed him popping the question.

“@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” he wrote at the time. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Nel-Peters posted the same pics to Instagram, writing, “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow 💍❤️.”

Shortly after the proposal, Tebow gushed about his soon-to-be-wife to Us Weekly exclusively. “[Being engaged] is awesome. It’s so incredible and we’re so blessed,” the baseball player told Us in February. “We’re really enjoying it.”