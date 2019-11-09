



They said “I do!” Former Miss Oklahoma Olivia Jordan married actor Jay Hector during an intimate ceremony on Friday, November 8, in Palm Springs, California.

Jordan, 31, and Hector celebrated their big day at the Avalon Palm Springs alongside 90 loved ones, including former Miss USA Nia Sanchez and The Voice alum Adley Stump.

The couple tied the knot a little over one year after the actor proposed on a weekend getaway to Palm Springs, steps away from where they eventually decided to say their vows.

“I had never been more anxiety ridden in my life,” Hector told Us Weekly days before the wedding. “I had the whole plan of putting in the linen walkway the same way as if we were to get married. I laid one of those out and bought loads of rose petals to place on it. And then I think it was about 300 candles.”

The Miss USA 2015 winner admitted both of them were “crying and shaking” through the entire proposal, as if they had “blacked out.”

As their big day came closer, the lovebirds revealed exactly how meaningful it was for them to take this next step. “We’ve been together I guess over three years and we’ve lived together for two years. I think we’re both just really ready for this next step to really be 100% committed to each other,” Jordan explained to Us. “You’re announcing [it] to the world. This is it and I feel like it just solidifies our partnership and I’m excited to have that feeling. I’m just like, ‘This my person.’”

Though the newlyweds couldn’t have been more excited for the moment they said “I do,” planning their perfect wedding came with a few hiccups. Jordan, who had been competing in pageants for years before claiming the Miss USA crown, admitted the hardest part for her was finding the right dress — and retrieving it from an evacuation zone following the Getty fires in California before the ceremony.

“It was important to me to keep this ceremony dress very simple and understated,” the bride said of her Lazaro dress. “I just wanted [my wedding day] to not be about the dress as much and more just about me feeling like a bride and more about Jay and I having that moment.”

After the rush of excitement on their wedding day, the newlyweds are ready to “relax and celebrate our love” on their honeymoon in Maui, Hawaii.