Best friends till the end. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi opened up to Us Weekly about her lasting bond with Jenni “JWoww” Farley the same day news broke about her Jersey Shore costar filing for divorce.

“We just hate when people talk bad about our friendship because we are literally in love with each other and we would die for each other,” Polizzi told Us exclusively on Thursday, September 27, while discussing her partnership with Megabus. “So I think it just upsets us because sometimes it makes it more dramatic than it is and we’re just like, ‘No, that’s not how it happened, but whatever.’”

The 30-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star referred to a disagreement she and Farley had on the MTV reality series, which she claimed was blown out of proportion. “They’re just editing it so crazy,” she noted. “Me and Jenni didn’t really fight as bad as they made it look.”

Part of what makes Polizzi’s friendship with Farley, 32, so strong is their similar interests. “Hollywood moms to me and Jenni are the total opposite,” she told Us. “Like, me and Jenni go to Walmart. We shop at CVS. We’re normal. … We don’t go to boutiques and Gucci. … I feel like our fans know that and that’s why they love us.” The Dancing With the Stars alum is married to Jionni LaValle, with whom she shares Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4.

Us confirmed on Thursday that Farley filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Roger Mathews, on September 12. The couple are parents of 3-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson.

Polizzi shared her reaction to the news on Instagram, commenting, “Stop I’m crying,” on an Instagram post about the split. She also shared a photo of herself and Farley on her own Instagram with the caption: “We are forever, my love.”

“The split was a long time coming,” a source revealed to Us. “Everyone was hoping they’d work it out, but it didn’t happen.”

Farley alluded to tension in her marriage when she spoke to Us just days before filing for divorce. “You are either going to grow together as a couple and do everything together, or it can like, [splits apart her hands],” she said on September 6 of how parenthood impacted the pair’s romance. “I always say never have kids unless you want to have kids. I know a lot of people that are trying to have kids to fix their relationship or do all these crazy things. No, no, do not do that. Have them to have them.”

While the Marriage Boot Camp alum is seeking “primary residential custody” of the children, Mathews, 43, told his Instagram followers on Thursday that he hopes to reconcile with his wife.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

