Pete Davidson Gets Another Ariana Grande-Inspired Tattoo: Photo

Putting it into words. Pete Davidson has gotten another tattoo inspired by his fiancée, Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, revealed new ink on the back of his neck that matches a tattoo the “God Is a Woman” singer has in the same place.

The tattoo reads “mille tendresse,” which is French for “a thousand tendernesses.”

It’s from a line in from the singer’s favorite movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, where Audrey Hepburn’s character, Holly Golightly, tells her neighbor and crush, “Bless you, darling Fred. Please forgive the other night. You were an angel about the whole thing. Mille tendresse.”

Grande, 25, got the tattoo in 2014.

Davidson’s new ink comes the same week he got a tattoo of the pair’s new pet pig, named Piggy Smalls, on his torso.

The couple, who got engaged in June after weeks of dating, have expressed their devotion to each other with several tattoos.

The comedian revealed earlier this month that he’d had Grande’s last name written down his side; he also has her initials inked on his finger as well as the logo from her Dangerous Woman album behind his ear. They both have the word “reborn” on their thumbs as well as the initials for Grande’s signature saying, “Honest to God, knock me out,” on their hands. They also have matching cloud tattoos on their fingers.

The “Bed” crooner also has her fiance’s name written on her ring finger and she honored his late father, who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, by getting a tattoo of his FDNY badge number on her ankle.

