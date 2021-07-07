Their connection is no joke! Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson make a perfect match — and their romance is only getting hotter from here.

“Their relationship continues to grow and although they’ve been dating for a few months now, they are lovebirds and crazy about each other,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that the pair “have been hanging out in London” while the Saturday Night Live star, 27, is on hiatus from the NBC show for the summer.

The comedian “is always making Phoebe laugh,” the source reveals. “They have more in common than people think and are cute together. Pete is very chill and goes with the flow. He’s down for whatever Phoebe wants to do whether it’s go shopping, go to a local pub [or] walk in the park.”

Us broke the news in April that the Bridgerton actress, 26, and Davidson are officially an item after the duo sparked romance rumors one month prior. On Saturday, July 3, the young stars made their relationship debut at the Wimbledon tournament in London, cozying up to one another while watching a tennis match. During the game, Davidson leaned in to kiss Dynevor on the forehead.

The U.K. native and the Set It Up actor began their relationship dating long-distance, and a source told Us in April that the couple didn’t mind taking things slow. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work,” the insider explained. “They’re not looking to rush things.”

Getting to spend time together in person has made the twosome grow even more fond of each other, and the King of Staten Island star may even toy with the idea of “having a place in London,” the first source tells Us, adding, “He’ll follow wherever his heart takes him.”

Davidson has yet to make a “final decision” about his future at SNL, according to the source, but “there’s a good chance” fans won’t see him back on the sketch comedy series next season as he pursues “more acting and producing, and even getting back into doing his stand-up shows again.” Even the Big Time Adolescence actor has hinted that he’s ready to move on from the series.

“I’m surprised I made it to seven [seasons],” he joked during a roundtable with costar Chris Redd for The Hollywood Reporter in May. “I’m ready to hang up the jersey.”

One month later, Davidson admitted that there are still a lot of question marks when it comes to his next chapter after fans of the long-running NBC series thought his sentimental turn on the season 46 finale pointed toward him leaving the show for good.

“Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” he told Gold Derby in June. “Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. … It is my seventh year and that’s what the contract is usually for.”

Before dating Dynevor, the New York native was engaged to Ariana Grande, who recently wed Dalton Gomez, for four months in 2018. He later sparked romances with Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley. The Younger alum, for her part, was rumored to be seeing her Bridgerton love interest Regé-Jean Page, but both actors shut down the speculation.

With reporting by Diana Cooper