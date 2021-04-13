The show must go on. Bridgerton was renewed for two more seasons as the cast films season 2 without breakout star Regé-Jean Page.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” Bela Bajaria, vice president of global television at Netflix, said in a statement on Tuesday, April 13. “The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Producer Rhimes also celebrated the season 3 and 4 order.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience,” the Grey’s Anatomy creator said in a statement. “But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy [Beers] and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

Bridgerton, which started streaming in December 2020, quickly became one of the most-watched Netflix series of all time, with countless celebrities tuning in and praising the show. It was clear that Page’s Duke of Hastings was a fan-favorite among viewers, including Kim Kardashian. The 31-year-old For the People alum, however, announced on April 2 that he wasn’t reprising his role for season 2.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” the actor told Variety. “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

Netflix picked up Bridgerton for season 2 in January. While the upcoming installment is set to follow Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) journey, Phoebe Dynevor will reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) said in a social media statement after Page’s exit.

Dynevor has yet to publicly comment on her onscreen love interest’s exit, which according to reports, came after Page passed on a $50,000 per episode deal.

Production on Bridgerton season 2 is currently underway.