Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family.

“The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan — which includes Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, and her siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — is tight-knit, so of course they have opinions on the romance.

“After the family has gotten to spend time with the both of them and hearing Kim being smitten by him, they really think it could be something serious and something that could be long-term,” the insider notes.

When it comes to Kim, 41, and Davidson, 28, maintaining their relationship while she lives in California and he resides in New York, the family is on board with them taking it day by day.

“They’ll be bicoastal for the most part since Pete is on Saturday Night Live,” the source reveals. “They’re still making it work, even if it’s by FaceTiming or texting throughout the day, and the Kardashians are all for it. They just want to see her happy!”

The reality star was first linked to Davidson in October when the duo were spotted hanging out with Kourtney, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. An insider told Us at the time that the twosome were “just friends,” although “things could turn romantic.”

Kim and the comedian continued getting to know each other with dinner dates in New York earlier this month. Amid their outings, Us exclusively reported that the pair “exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime” after she made her SNL hosting debut in October. A source subsequently divulged that she “is falling for” him.

Earlier this week, Davidson seemingly got the seal of approval from Kris, 66, when he celebrated his birthday with Kim and her mother. Shortly after the soiree, the King of Staten Island star and the Skims founder confirmed their relationship by holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” an insider revealed before the PDA photos surfaced. “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

The KKW Beauty founder’s romance with Davidson made headlines eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West — with whom she coparents daughter North, 8, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. The rapper, 44, claimed on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” earlier this month that he has never seen the divorce papers and he still wants him and his estranged wife “to be together.”