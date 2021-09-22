Someone check on Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly because Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox just dropped some seriously sexy photos as part of the latest Skims campaign.

Sure, the photo shoot’s intended focus is all about the brand’s comfy and cozy cotton collection, but with images of the BFF’s lingerie-clad bodies pressed up against each other while eating an assortment of fruit, fans took the opportunity to obsess over everything but.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Fox, 35, said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

The 42-year-old Poosh founder, for her part, echoed her friend’s sentiment. She added: “Skims really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim [Kardashian] weren’t my sister!”

Kardashian also took to Instagram to share a couple of steamy photos from the shoot. “Apples or cherries? Wearing the Cotton Collection @skims,” she captioned her Instagram post. And between the lingerie, body oil and fruit of it all, it didn’t take long for fans to call out the duo’s beaus, who just dropped their second collaboration together, Born With Horns.

“Trav and MGK some lucky souls I’ll tell you what,” a fan commented. Another added, “This will be breaking the internet,” while someone else chimed in: “I wanna be that apple.”

The steamy partnership was bound to send the internet spiraling, especially since both ladies have been packing on the PDA with their respective boyfriends in recent weeks.

Fox, 35, even referred to Kelly and Barker as her and Kardashian’s “future baby daddies” while introducing them prior to their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12.

After the show, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a picture of both couples making out (tongues very much included) in the bathroom stall. “Don’t mind us,” she captioned her post.

The Blink 182 Drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum first sparked romance rumors back in January. “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” a source exclusively told Us in June.

Kelly and Fox, for their part, started dating in September 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. “The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the Jennifer’s Body star told astrologer Susan Miller later that year about her rockstar boyfriend.