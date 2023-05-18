Part of her history. Miley Cyrus doesn’t regret her romance with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth — or how it shaped her as a person.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” the “Flowers” songstress, 30, said in an interview with British Vogue published on Thursday, May 18, of her 10-year relationship coming to an end. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor, 33, began dating when they worked together on the 2010 film The Last Song. The pair made headlines as they dated on and off until Hemsworth proposed in June 2012. The “Midnight Sky” singer and Australia native called off their engagement in September 2013.

After a few years apart, the twosome rekindled their romance in 2016 and moved in together. In December 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Tennessee home. In August 2019, the duo split for good after eight months of marriage with Hemsworth filing for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the Hannah Montana alum said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Following their breakup, rumors swirled that the reason for their divorce was due to cheating after Cyrus was spotted getting cozy with Kaitlynn Carter. The “Can’t Be Tamed” artist, who later dated Carter, 34, for a month, took to Twitter to clear the air.

“Once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,” she wrote in a lengthy social media thread in August 2019. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star and “The Climb” performer finalized their divorce in January 2020. More recently, Cyrus released her breakup anthem “Flowers,” which fans theorized was about Hemsworth as it was released on her ex’s birthday in January. While the “Wrecking Ball” musician hasn’t confirmed the inspiration behind the track, her sister Brandi Cyrus shared her thoughts on the song.

“It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius. And it’s just too good,” the DJ, 35, told Wells Adams on a January episode of their “Your Favorite Thing” podcast. “Like, every day I wake up to a new [theory]. The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song. They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny.”