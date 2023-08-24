Billy Ray Cyrus stepped out for a big night in Nashville with fiancée Firerose days after ex-wife Tish Cyrus‘ wedding.

Billy Ray, 61, and Firerose, 34, made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ACM Honors on Wednesday, August 23, both donning cowboy hats for the special occasion. While posing for photos outside of the Ryman Auditorium, the musicians didn’t pack on heavy PDA.

Billy Ray opted for a faded black denim button-down shirt and dark jeans, wearing his hair in two braids. Firerose, for her part, stunned in a colorful sequin bomber jacket and ripped jeans.

The twosome took the stage later that night with fellow country artist Travis Denning. “Can’t wait for the show! @acmawards,” Billy Ray teased via Instagram ahead of the ceremony.

Before sparking their romance, Billy Ray and Firerose collaborated on the 2021 song “New Day.” The pair sparked engagement rumors in October 2022, officially confirming their relationship milestone one month later.

“She’s the real deal,” Billy Ray told People of his future wife in November 2022.

Billy Ray previously exchanged vows with Tish, 56, in 1993. The pair welcomed daughters Miley and Noah in 1992 and 2000, respectively, and son Braison in 1994. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s children from a prior relationship: daughter Brandi and son Trace.

The now-exes split and reunited twice before ultimately calling it quits for good in April 2022. Tish filed for divorce, alleging in the paperwork that she and Billy Ray had not “cohabitated as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

Tish was linked to actor Dominic Purcell just two months later. The twosome announced their engagement in April and tied the knot in a surprise Malibu wedding on Saturday, August 19.

Miley, 30, and her older siblings were spotted at the nuptials. Noah, 23, and Braison, 29, were noticeably absent, documenting their fun-filled weekend together via social media. Noah even shared a photo of herself wearing a vintage Billy Ray T-shirt, sparking speculation of tension among the famous family members.

“Tish will always love her kids no matter what,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the wedding. “She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray had been together for so long.”

The insider added that Tish “just hopes everyone sees how happy Dominic makes her” in the long run, even though “it may not be easy seeing her move on.”

A second insider told Us Tish feels “sad” about her family’s division. However, a rep for Tish shut down rumors of a feud, claiming in a statement: “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”