



Liam Hemsworth was spotted on the set of his new Quibi series, Dodge and Miles, on Sunday, October 6, after filing for divorce from wife Miley Cyrus.

The Hunger Games alum, 29, wore a gray top, navy pants and a wedding ring as he sat on the hood of a taxi during a break in filming in Toronto. He was later seen falling across the front of the car during a scene for the action-thriller that also stars Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers.

The series tells the story of Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth), who has a terminal illness and agrees to take part in a deadly game in order to provide for his pregnant wife.

The Australian actor filed for divorce from the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, on August 21, weeks after the couple announced their split after less than eight months of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s breakup hours after Cyrus was photographed making out with Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

A source confirmed to Us that Cyrus was the one who pulled the plug on the pair’s decade-long relationship, noting that they “haven’t been together for months.”

Another insider told Us that Hemsworth, who spent time in Australia with his big brother Chris Hemsworth amid the split, decided to file for divorce because Cyrus was “being so open about her relationship with Kaitlynn.”

“He thought they could work it out, but those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that,” the insider said. “Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it.”

The Grammy nominee released the breakup anthem “Slide Away” after their split, which seemingly referenced her estranged husband.

“Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” she sang. “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

Cyrus’ rebound romance with Brody Jenner’s ex, 31, flamed out after a month and she has already moved on with another Aussie — singer Cody Simpson.

She addressed her split from Hemsworth and her new flame in a long Twitter post on Friday, October 4.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” she wrote. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

She then hit back at critics that have “slut shamed” her, pointing out that men rarely are described that way. “I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ world … if we can’t beat em, join em!” she wrote. Referencing a sighting of her and Simpson, 22, together in L.A., she added, “Can’t I just have a kiss and acai bowl?!?!”

